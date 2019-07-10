Reviewing AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV)’s and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.44 9.55 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 32 3.02 N/A 2.39 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Wellesley Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WEBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.37 and it happens to be 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares and 11% of Wellesley Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Wellesley Bancorp Inc. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% Wellesley Bancorp Inc. 1.91% 8.95% 25.61% 3.07% 20.69% 27.26%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. was less bullish than Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Wellesley Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as offers remote capture products. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of investment advisory services, as well as a range of non-deposit investment products, including mutual funds and equities through a third-party registered broker-dealer. As of December 31, 2015, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through an executive office and three full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Massachusetts; one limited service office in Needham; and one full-service branch office in Boston. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Wellesley, Massachusetts.