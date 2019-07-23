Reviewing AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV)’s and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.44 9.55 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.86 N/A 1.62 13.95

Table 1 highlights AmeriServ Financial Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The First of Long Island Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AmeriServ Financial Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.37 beta. The First of Long Island Corporation’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AmeriServ Financial Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 55.2%. Insiders held 3.5% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors The First of Long Island Corporation beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.