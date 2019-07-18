Reviewing AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV)’s and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)’s results

Both AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.42 N/A 0.44 9.55 Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 3.96 N/A 3.44 12.77

Demonstrates AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Peoples Financial Services Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is currently more affordable than Peoples Financial Services Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.4% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.37 beta. In other hand, Peoples Financial Services Corp. has beta of 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Peoples Financial Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.6% and 24.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.24% 3.23% 0.72% -3% 0% 4.22% Peoples Financial Services Corp. 1.92% -1.55% 2.54% 4.52% -4.2% -0.2%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Peoples Financial Services Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.