Reviewing AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AmeriServ Financial Inc. has 42.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AmeriServ Financial Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing AmeriServ Financial Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. N/A 4 9.19 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

AmeriServ Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AmeriServ Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AmeriServ Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that AmeriServ Financial Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AmeriServ Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.