Reviewing AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV)’s and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s results

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.40 N/A 0.45 9.19 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.17 N/A 1.33 13.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. Horizon Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AmeriServ Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares and 49.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.