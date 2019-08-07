Reviewing Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s results

Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 61 3.36 N/A 3.88 16.77 The Progressive Corporation 76 1.32 N/A 5.50 14.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amerisafe Inc. and The Progressive Corporation. The Progressive Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Amerisafe Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Progressive Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amerisafe Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.49 beta. In other hand, The Progressive Corporation has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and The Progressive Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

Amerisafe Inc. has a 7.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $70. Meanwhile, The Progressive Corporation’s average price target is $83.75, while its potential upside is 5.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amerisafe Inc. looks more robust than The Progressive Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amerisafe Inc. and The Progressive Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.5%. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. has weaker performance than The Progressive Corporation

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats Amerisafe Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.