Reviewing Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)’s results

Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 67 1.91 18.95M 3.88 16.77 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 133 -15.05 39.23M 7.35 17.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amerisafe Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Amerisafe Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Amerisafe Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 28,103,218.15% 17.2% 4.8% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 29,605,312.81% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.49. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amerisafe Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.2%. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.22% 1.97% 7.38% 17.15% 8.32% 15.87%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats Amerisafe Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.