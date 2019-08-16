Reviewing Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)’s results

Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 61 3.52 N/A 3.88 16.77 The Allstate Corporation 98 0.81 N/A 6.91 15.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Amerisafe Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Allstate Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Amerisafe Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. From a competition point of view, The Allstate Corporation has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 3 3 2.43

Amerisafe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.17% and an $70 average price target. The Allstate Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $108.57 average price target and a 4.95% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that The Allstate Corporation looks more robust than Amerisafe Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Amerisafe Inc. shares and 80.5% of The Allstate Corporation shares. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. was less bullish than The Allstate Corporation.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.