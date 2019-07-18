Reviewing Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF)’s and Its Peers results

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Amerisafe Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Amerisafe Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amerisafe Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.20% 4.80% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Amerisafe Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. N/A 60 15.54 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Amerisafe Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Amerisafe Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Amerisafe Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.65 1.61 2.55

With consensus price target of $70, Amerisafe Inc. has a potential upside of 5.84%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.03%. With higher possible upside potential for Amerisafe Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Amerisafe Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amerisafe Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. 2.29% 3.31% -4.65% -1.14% 9.1% 6.39% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Amerisafe Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amerisafe Inc.’s competitors are 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Amerisafe Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.