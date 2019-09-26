Reviewing Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.47 N/A 2.86 13.90 Synovus Financial Corp. 35 3.36 N/A 3.31 11.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameris Bancorp and Synovus Financial Corp. Synovus Financial Corp. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ameris Bancorp is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% Synovus Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta means Ameris Bancorp’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and Synovus Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 3 3.00 Synovus Financial Corp. 0 2 4 2.67

$45.33 is Ameris Bancorp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Synovus Financial Corp. is $40.67, which is potential 14.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ameris Bancorp is looking more favorable than Synovus Financial Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares and 83.3% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares. 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Synovus Financial Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Synovus Financial Corp. 2.5% 8.84% 5.53% 5.59% -23.23% 19.32%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was more bullish than Synovus Financial Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Synovus Financial Corp.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting various types of demand and savings deposits; mortgage, installment, and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfer services; Internet based banking services; and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through 28 divisions and 248 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.