Reviewing Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 5.42 N/A 2.86 13.90 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 441 3.15 N/A 33.53 13.93

Table 1 highlights Ameris Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameris Bancorp’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta means Ameris Bancorp’s volatility is 45.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 2 3.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ameris Bancorp is $45, with potential upside of 14.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.