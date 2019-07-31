Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 138 1.52 N/A 13.10 10.86 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 6.29 N/A 0.04 72.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 11.73% upside potential and an average price target of $164.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.