Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.35 N/A 13.56 10.73 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.92% and an $164.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 1.43% respectively. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.