Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.54 N/A 13.10 10.86 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average target price of $154, and a 2.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 30.57% respectively. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.