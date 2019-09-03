Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.24 N/A 13.56 10.73 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.56% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. with average price target of $166.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 17.66%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.