Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.55 N/A 13.10 10.86 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.35 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Northern Trust Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Northern Trust Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 4 2 2.29

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 3.40% upside potential and a consensus price target of $154. Meanwhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus price target is $106.6, while its potential upside is 16.29%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Northern Trust Corporation seems more appealing than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Northern Trust Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.