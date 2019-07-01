Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s results

We are comparing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 132 1.51 N/A 13.10 10.86 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.54 N/A 0.26 50.76

In table 1 we can see Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 5.66% at a $154 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.