Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s results

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.26 N/A 13.56 10.73 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.34 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $166, and a 33.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 36.33% respectively. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.