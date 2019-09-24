Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)’s results

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Garrison Capital Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.65% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. with consensus target price of $166.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 35.7%. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.