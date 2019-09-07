Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s results

This is a contrast between Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.32 N/A 13.56 10.73 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.25 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Franklin Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Franklin Resources Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s average price target is $166, while its potential upside is 23.19%. On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 30.01% and its average price target is $35. Based on the data delivered earlier, Franklin Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameriprise Financial Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Franklin Resources Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.