Reviewing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)’s and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s results

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 133 1.56 N/A 13.10 10.86 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.02 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.91. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $154, with potential upside of 2.58%. On the other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s potential upside is 19.17% and its consensus target price is $108.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. looks more robust than Ameriprise Financial Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.