Reviewing Americold Realty Trust (COLD)’s and Its Competitors results

As REIT – Industrial company, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Americold Realty Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.01% of all REIT – Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Americold Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 511,488,894.98% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Americold Realty Trust and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust 186.54M 36 85.32 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Americold Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Americold Realty Trust is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Americold Realty Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.60 2.63

As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 60.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Americold Realty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Americold Realty Trust 1.3% 0.51% 4.29% 16.91% 57.27% 31.28% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year Americold Realty Trust has stronger performance than Americold Realty Trust’s rivals.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust’s rivals beat Americold Realty Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.