Reviewing America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT)’s and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s results

As Auto Dealerships businesses, America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart Inc. 88 0.87 N/A 6.73 13.39 Rush Enterprises Inc. 39 0.24 N/A 4.31 8.73

Table 1 highlights America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rush Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than America’s Car-Mart Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Rush Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 9.8% Rush Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rush Enterprises Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rush Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has a 25.86% upside potential and an average target price of $111.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both America’s Car-Mart Inc. and Rush Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 100% respectively. About 1.8% of America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America’s Car-Mart Inc. 2.3% 5.03% -10% 29.43% 42.21% 24.44% Rush Enterprises Inc. 1.95% 2.87% -8.92% -1.44% -14.02% 9.22%

For the past year America’s Car-Mart Inc. was more bullish than Rush Enterprises Inc.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Rush Enterprises Inc.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers installation of equipment, equipment repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair; sells tires for use on commercial vehicles; and provides new vehicle pre-delivery inspections, truck modifications, and natural gas fuel system installations, as well as body, chassis upfit, and component installation. It serves owner operators, regional and national truck fleets, corporations, and local governments. The company operates a network of centers located in the States of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.