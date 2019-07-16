Reviewing America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT)’s and Its Peers results

As Auto Dealerships company, America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has 73.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 79.17% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand America’s Car-Mart Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.47% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has America’s Car-Mart Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0.00% 18.00% 9.00% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing America’s Car-Mart Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart Inc. N/A 85 15.75 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

America’s Car-Mart Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio America’s Car-Mart Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for America’s Car-Mart Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.66

America’s Car-Mart Inc. presently has an average price target of $103, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. The competitors have a potential upside of 10.21%. Based on the data shown earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America’s Car-Mart Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America’s Car-Mart Inc. -0.45% -0.62% 21.22% 27.16% 78.22% 32.46% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

America’s Car-Mart Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s competitors are 28.50% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Dividends

America’s Car-Mart Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.