Reviewing American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)’s and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s results

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark Corporation 81 0.88 N/A 4.61 19.58 Nova LifeStyle Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.19 3.66

Table 1 highlights American Woodmark Corporation and Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nova LifeStyle Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Woodmark Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Woodmark Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nova LifeStyle Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Woodmark Corporation and Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 5.1% Nova LifeStyle Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

American Woodmark Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s 171.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.71 beta.

Liquidity

American Woodmark Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Woodmark Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.3% of American Woodmark Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.5% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are American Woodmark Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Woodmark Corporation 2.08% 2.11% 18.45% 46.67% 10.21% 62.21% Nova LifeStyle Inc. -7% -30.69% -4.11% -44.44% -61.33% 52.11%

For the past year American Woodmark Corporation has stronger performance than Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Summary

American Woodmark Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Nova LifeStyle Inc.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. and its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company develops upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. It also offers sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.