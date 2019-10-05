Reviewing American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)’s and Its Peers results

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) is a company in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of American Vanguard Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.52% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American Vanguard Corporation has 6.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard Corporation 176,294,820.72% 7.20% 3.90% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard Corporation 26.55M 15 17.44 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

American Vanguard Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio American Vanguard Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Vanguard Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 49.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Vanguard Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Vanguard Corporation 0.85% -7.63% -9.28% -17.74% -32.8% -5.99% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year American Vanguard Corporation has -5.99% weaker performance while American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors have 54.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

American Vanguard Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, American Vanguard Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.95 and has 2.02 Quick Ratio. American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Vanguard Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

American Vanguard Corporation is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.35. Competitively, American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors are 19.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

American Vanguard Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Vanguard Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors American Vanguard Corporation.