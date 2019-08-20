Reviewing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 96.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25.00% 3.90% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) N/A 198 69.73 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

With average target price of $208.44, American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a potential downside of -8.06%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s peers have 1.70 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.51 shows that American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American Tower Corporation (REIT) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s competitors beat American Tower Corporation (REIT).