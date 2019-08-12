Reviewing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s results

Both American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 196 12.91 N/A 3.04 69.73 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.70 N/A 0.05 390.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. Global Net Lease Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than American Tower Corporation (REIT). The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Global Net Lease Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Global Net Lease Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Global Net Lease Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Net Lease Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential upside of 20.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Global Net Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 9 of the 11 factors Global Net Lease Inc.