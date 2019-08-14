Reviewing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM)’s results

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|196
|12.84
|N/A
|3.04
|69.73
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|25
|5.95
|N/A
|0.03
|796.58
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than American Tower Corporation (REIT). The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is currently more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|0.00%
|25%
|3.9%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 24.46% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|3.34%
|4.61%
|9.7%
|24.14%
|48.28%
|33.78%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.95%
|0.56%
|0.91%
|1.6%
|0.09%
|9.49%
For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
