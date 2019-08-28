Reviewing American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

Since American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 201 13.37 N/A 3.04 69.73 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.09 N/A 2.49 14.28

Table 1 demonstrates American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than American Tower Corporation (REIT). The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is currently more expensive than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 58.7% respectively. 0.2% are American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has stronger performance than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 11 of the 10 factors Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.