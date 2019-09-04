Reviewing American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Superconductor Corporation has 55.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.4% of American Superconductor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 37.10% 24.50% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation N/A 11 6.51 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

American Superconductor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Superconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The competitors have a potential upside of 104.04%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Superconductor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation -0.67% -12.07% -19.33% -30.66% 75.35% -20.27% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation has -20.27% weaker performance while American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

American Superconductor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. American Superconductor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Superconductor Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

American Superconductor Corporation is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, American Superconductor Corporation’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

American Superconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors American Superconductor Corporation.