Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)’s results

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.15 N/A 0.22 61.38 Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates American Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

American Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.6 and it happens to be 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telaria Inc.’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Telaria Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. American Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Software Inc. and Telaria Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American Software Inc. has a -4.82% downside potential and an average target price of $15. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential downside is -9.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, American Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.7% of American Software Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year American Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Telaria Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.