Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s results

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 4.40 N/A 0.22 61.38 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.39 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

American Software Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.6 beta. In other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc. has beta of 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown American Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of American Software Inc. is $15, with potential downside of -1.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 90.2% respectively. 2.6% are American Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year American Software Inc. has weaker performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.