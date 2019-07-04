Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.84 N/A 0.19 66.79 FireEye Inc. 16 3.71 N/A -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that American Software Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. FireEye Inc. on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. American Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FireEye Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

American Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.20% and an $13 average price target. Competitively the average price target of FireEye Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 42.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than American Software Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of FireEye Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% FireEye Inc. -2.21% -3.61% -8.61% -19.9% -12.08% -4.38%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors American Software Inc. beats FireEye Inc.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.