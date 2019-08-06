Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 13 3.84 N/A 0.22 61.38 DropCar Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Software Inc. and DropCar Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.6 beta means American Software Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. DropCar Inc.’s 2.86 beta is the reason why it is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for American Software Inc. and DropCar Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of American Software Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -2.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 1.6% respectively. About 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.4% of DropCar Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.