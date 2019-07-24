Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

As Application Software companies, American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.89 N/A 0.19 66.79 Benefitfocus Inc. 40 3.34 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk & Volatility

American Software Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand, has 1.35 beta which makes it 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

American Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.84% and an $13 average price target. Competitively Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.83, with potential upside of 113.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than American Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 83.8% respectively. About 0.7% of American Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% Benefitfocus Inc. -1.01% -24.28% -44.56% -28.86% -5.76% -31.26%

For the past year American Software Inc. has 23.35% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -31.26% weaker performance.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.