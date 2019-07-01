Reviewing American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)’s results

Both American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 12 3.79 N/A 0.19 66.79 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 22 113.14 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered American Software Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential downside is -1.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Software Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.7% and 0.49%. Insiders owned 0.7% of American Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year American Software Inc. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats AGM Group Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.