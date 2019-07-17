Reviewing American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)’s and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)’s results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) and Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) are two firms in the Specialized Health Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services 3 0.85 N/A 0.18 15.84 Catasys Inc. 14 16.37 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Shared Hospital Services and Catasys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American Shared Hospital Services and Catasys Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.00% 9.2% 3.9% Catasys Inc. 0.00% 278.2% -233.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta means American Shared Hospital Services’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Catasys Inc. has beta of 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

American Shared Hospital Services’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Catasys Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. American Shared Hospital Services is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Catasys Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Catasys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Shared Hospital Services’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.35% of Catasys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Shared Hospital Services 5.98% 8.75% 12.53% -13% 16.58% 22.46% Catasys Inc. 9.73% 38.79% 55.06% 99.46% 240.56% 96.26%

For the past year American Shared Hospital Services was less bullish than Catasys Inc.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.Â’s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.