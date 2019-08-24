Reviewing American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s results

Both American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.50 N/A 0.80 16.44 Preferred Bank 48 4.65 N/A 4.95 10.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American River Bankshares and Preferred Bank. Preferred Bank appears to has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. American River Bankshares has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7% Preferred Bank 0.00% 17.1% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

American River Bankshares’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Preferred Bank has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given American River Bankshares and Preferred Bank’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Bank 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Preferred Bank is $55, which is potential 14.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.5% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Preferred Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.8% of American River Bankshares shares. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73% Preferred Bank 0.2% 12.94% 11.43% 14.69% -13.3% 25.01%

For the past year American River Bankshares has -5.73% weaker performance while Preferred Bank has 25.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Preferred Bank beats American River Bankshares.