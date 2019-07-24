Reviewing American River Bankshares (AMRB)’s and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American River Bankshares 13 3.36 N/A 0.80 16.27 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.68 N/A 3.38 10.60

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American River Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. American River Bankshares’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has American River Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American River Bankshares 0.00% 4.7% 0.5% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

American River Bankshares has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cathay General Bancorp’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for American River Bankshares and Cathay General Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American River Bankshares 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cathay General Bancorp’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 33.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of American River Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% are American River Bankshares’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American River Bankshares 1.33% 1.56% -6.36% -15.42% -17.2% -6.81% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year American River Bankshares has -6.81% weaker performance while Cathay General Bancorp has 6.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats American River Bankshares.