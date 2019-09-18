Reviewing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s results

This is a contrast between American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 7 0.32 N/A -0.54 0.00 Natera Inc. 24 8.80 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Natera Inc. 0.00% -721.9% -51.7%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Its rival Natera Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Natera Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Natera Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a 47.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12. Meanwhile, Natera Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 11.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Natera Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Natera Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Natera Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Natera Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.