Reviewing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s results

This is a contrast between American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.30 N/A -0.54 0.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.21 N/A -1.29 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.9% -56.8%

Liquidity

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 7.9 Quick Ratio. Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Miragen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential downside is -11.05%. Meanwhile, Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 1,173.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Miragen Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Miragen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 45.2% respectively. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.65% of Miragen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Miragen Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -9.91% -27.54% -30.56% -68.99% -33.99%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Miragen Therapeutics Inc.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Miragen Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its two lead product candidates, MRG-106 and MRG-201 are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The companyÂ’s clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, MRG-106, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in various blood cancers. Its clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, MRG-201, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis. In addition, the company is developing a pipeline of pre-clinical product candidates. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.