Reviewing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s results

Both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 7 0.33 N/A -0.54 0.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 164 1.49 N/A 9.09 18.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0.00% 12.5% 5.3%

Liquidity

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 0 2 4 2.67

The upside potential is 43.37% for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $12. Competitively Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a consensus target price of $191.5, with potential upside of 10.89%. Based on the results shown earlier, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -5.94% -4.29% 3.95% 21.07% -2.94% 32.57%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings had bullish trend.

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 8 of the 10 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.