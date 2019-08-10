Reviewing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s results

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.27 N/A -0.54 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Genetic Technologies Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Genetic Technologies Limited’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Genetic Technologies Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares and 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares. 2.8% are American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Genetic Technologies Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.