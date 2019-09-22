Reviewing American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)’s and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s results

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 7 0.33 N/A -0.54 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 173.34 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 25.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 24. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.37% and an $12 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 51.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.2% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance while Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has 62.43% stronger performance.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.