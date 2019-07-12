Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s results

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 31 1.75 N/A 1.33 21.58 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 82 5.09 N/A 1.46 58.47

Table 1 demonstrates American Public Education Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Public Education Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. American Public Education Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Public Education Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

American Public Education Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. Its rival New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Public Education Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 20.81% for American Public Education Inc. with average price target of $37.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Public Education Inc. and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held 3.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. -5.98% -12.52% -7.8% -14.2% -24.76% 0.46% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -5.78% -4.28% 8.71% 49.13% -8.47% 56.18%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. was less bullish than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors American Public Education Inc.