Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s results

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 31 1.67 N/A 1.33 21.58 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.05 N/A 0.03 600.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Public Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. Laureate Education Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American Public Education Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. American Public Education Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Laureate Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 6%

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Laureate Education Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Public Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.32% for American Public Education Inc. with consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Public Education Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.2% and 92.58% respectively. 3.4% are American Public Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. -5.98% -12.52% -7.8% -14.2% -24.76% 0.46% Laureate Education Inc. 7.69% 8.38% 11.25% 5.72% 15.93% 10.3%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. has weaker performance than Laureate Education Inc.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats Laureate Education Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.