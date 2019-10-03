Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and Its Rivals results

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of American Public Education Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Public Education Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 58,251,633.99% 7.00% 6.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing American Public Education Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 14.26M 24 24.92 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

American Public Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio American Public Education Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for American Public Education Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 9.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Public Education Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. has weaker performance than American Public Education Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, American Public Education Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Public Education Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education Inc. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Public Education Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American Public Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors American Public Education Inc.