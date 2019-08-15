Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Public Education Inc. has 94.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.18% of all Education & Training Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has American Public Education Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7.00% 6.10% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares American Public Education Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. N/A 31 24.92 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

American Public Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for American Public Education Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

With consensus target price of $37.67, American Public Education Inc. has a potential upside of 42.20%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%. Given American Public Education Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Public Education Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Public Education Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year American Public Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, American Public Education Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Public Education Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that American Public Education Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, American Public Education Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

American Public Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc.’s rivals beat American Public Education Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.