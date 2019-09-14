Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s results

Both American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Public Education Inc.
|30
|1.35
|N/A
|1.33
|24.92
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Public Education Inc.
|0.00%
|7%
|6.1%
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSX Techedu Inc.
Analyst Ratings
American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Public Education Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively GSX Techedu Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 26.49%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Public Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Public Education Inc.
|2.9%
|12.54%
|1.44%
|11.89%
|-25.29%
|16.02%
|GSX Techedu Inc.
|9.01%
|30.54%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|23.57%
For the past year American Public Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GSX Techedu Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors American Public Education Inc. beats GSX Techedu Inc.
