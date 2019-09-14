Reviewing American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s results

Both American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 30 1.35 N/A 1.33 24.92 GSX Techedu Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1% GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

American Public Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, GSX Techedu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. American Public Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GSX Techedu Inc.

Analyst Ratings

American Public Education Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively GSX Techedu Inc. has a consensus price target of $17, with potential upside of 26.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of GSX Techedu Inc. are owned by institutional investors. American Public Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02% GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57%

For the past year American Public Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GSX Techedu Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors American Public Education Inc. beats GSX Techedu Inc.